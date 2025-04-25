iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,331 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 15.7% of New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,813,061,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 553,404.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,535,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,533,496 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,128,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,677 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,428,403,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $549.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $560.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $584.09. The stock has a market cap of $554.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

