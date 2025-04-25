Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Increases Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 62.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 175,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,475 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.09% of ServiceNow worth $185,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,199,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,353,517,000 after buying an additional 190,430 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,955,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,434,235,000 after acquiring an additional 509,467 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,878,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,232,339,000 after acquiring an additional 272,506 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,312,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,560,890,000 after acquiring an additional 100,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $2,603,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total value of $2,720,355.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,370,654.28. This trade represents a 44.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.61, for a total value of $284,831.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,554.47. This represents a 10.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,250 shares of company stock worth $19,853,273. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,100.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,426.00 to $1,082.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,025.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,032.94.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $939.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $194.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.59, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $839.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $967.34. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $637.99 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

