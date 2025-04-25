Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Cuts Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,225,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075,464 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $168,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 104,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 140,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 400,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,372,000 after buying an additional 280,371 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,916,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,945,000 after purchasing an additional 58,300 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $107.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.39. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $125.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 567.29, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.71.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,983,793.75. This trade represents a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $103,437,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,988. This represents a 99.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,989,975 shares of company stock worth $253,328,090 over the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

