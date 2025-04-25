Promising Large Cap Stocks To Follow Today – April 22nd

Tesla, NVIDIA, Invesco QQQ, Palantir Technologies, and Amazon.com are the five Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large cap stocks refer to the shares of companies with a high market capitalization, typically exceeding $10 billion. These companies are often well-established industry leaders known for their stability and lower investment risk compared to smaller firms. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $10.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.62. 78,574,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,981,646. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.14. Tesla has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $764.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.76, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.77. 170,439,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,136,062. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $76.40 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $11.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $444.37. 37,327,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,517,470. The company has a market cap of $284.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $480.64 and a 200 day moving average of $500.95. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $540.81.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies, Inc. engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded up $3.56 on Tuesday, reaching $94.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,527,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,913,285. Palantir Technologies has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $125.41. The company has a market capitalization of $221.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 498.08, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.61.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $5.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.13. The company had a trading volume of 38,077,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,743,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52.

