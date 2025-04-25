Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Decreases Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,409 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.05% of Synopsys worth $37,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 90 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $653.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.31.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total value of $5,270,982.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,890,077.50. The trade was a 13.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 15,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.42, for a total value of $6,979,616.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,671 shares in the company, valued at $51,850,925.82. This trade represents a 11.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNPS opened at $438.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $438.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $492.97. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.74 and a 12-month high of $624.80.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

