Hancock Whitney Corp Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,885 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 220,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,443 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 148.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 237,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,118,000 after purchasing an additional 141,705 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 29,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3,882.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 129,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,649,000 after buying an additional 126,575 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $87.16 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $99.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.08 and a 200 day moving average of $91.50.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

