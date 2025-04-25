Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 73.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,133,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,952,773,000 after purchasing an additional 26,312,267 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,612,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $956,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998,760 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Entergy by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,042,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $837,216,000 after buying an additional 4,418,528 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,236,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,079,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $764,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360,772 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $85.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.57 and a 200-day moving average of $78.25. The company has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.56. Entergy Corporation has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $88.38.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. Entergy’s payout ratio is 98.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Entergy from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Entergy from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Entergy from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

