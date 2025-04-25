OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 291.7% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 94 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

NOC opened at $464.04 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $418.60 and a 1-year high of $555.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $491.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $490.65.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.27). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.08%.

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.65, for a total value of $1,783,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,243,053.80. This trade represents a 1.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Benjamin R. Davies sold 192 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.08, for a total transaction of $82,383.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,217.72. This represents a 21.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,505 shares of company stock worth $2,127,182 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $424.00 to $521.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $525.00 price objective on Northrop Grumman and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $542.94.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

