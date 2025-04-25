Pingora Partners LLC Has $1.62 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pingora Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,556 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.1% of Pingora Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Pingora Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $2,415,427,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,858,108 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,209,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,930 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,197,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,137,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,742 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,151,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,707,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $90.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.10. The stock has a market cap of $162.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $118.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

