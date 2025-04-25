Three Seasons Wealth LLC Takes $2.83 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Three Seasons Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,958 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,000. Visa comprises about 1.4% of Three Seasons Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $335.88 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.70 and a twelve month high of $366.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $338.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.93.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $383.00 price target (up previously from $368.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $393.00 price target (up previously from $374.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on Visa from $331.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Visa from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.17.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,931. This represents a 94.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,572 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $874,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,500. This trade represents a 17.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,205 shares of company stock worth $48,842,490. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

