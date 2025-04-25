UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC Sells 428 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,436,000. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC now owns 14,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 186,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,085,000 after purchasing an additional 32,332 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $268.99 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $303.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $274.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.45.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.