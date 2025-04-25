Rothschild Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 7,070 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 53,472 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 40,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 27,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 3,041.4% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 42,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 40,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. The trade was a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on PayPal from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on PayPal from $104.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PYPL

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $64.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The firm has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.03 and its 200-day moving average is $78.72.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.