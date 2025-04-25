iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 382.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,594 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syon Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 330,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,027,000 after acquiring an additional 77,982 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 19,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11,284.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 548,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,173,000 after purchasing an additional 543,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $494,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG stock opened at $98.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.00. The firm has a market cap of $122.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.85 and a beta of 0.24. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $94.85 and a 1 year high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

