Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 101 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Elevance Health stock opened at $429.08 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $362.21 and a fifty-two week high of $567.26. The stock has a market cap of $97.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $419.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $408.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.60 by $1.37. The firm had revenue of $48.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.26 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $183,902.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,745.11. The trade was a 19.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total transaction of $1,388,635.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,970.80. The trade was a 25.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $455.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $518.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.44.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

