2,436 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Purchased by Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.50.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE XOM opened at $108.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $469.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.