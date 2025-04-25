Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $371,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $188.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.26. The stock has a market cap of $84.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $205.24.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

