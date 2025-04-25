Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,079,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,973,290 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in AT&T were worth $593,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on T. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Williams Trading set a $30.00 price objective on AT&T in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.48.

AT&T Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $27.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day moving average of $24.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.39 and a 12 month high of $29.03.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.10%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

