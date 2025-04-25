Syon Capital LLC Sells 125 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Syon Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 90 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In related news, insider Geus Aart De sold 15,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.42, for a total transaction of $6,979,616.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,671 shares in the company, valued at $51,850,925.82. The trade was a 11.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total transaction of $5,270,982.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,890,077.50. The trade was a 13.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Synopsys from $690.00 to $555.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $618.31.

Synopsys Stock Up 3.9 %

Synopsys stock opened at $438.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $438.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $492.97. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.74 and a twelve month high of $624.80.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

