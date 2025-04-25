OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,853 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APH. Tacita Capital Inc raised its position in Amphenol by 328.9% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 703.8% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Trading Up 7.0 %

NYSE APH opened at $76.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.39 and its 200-day moving average is $68.87. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $54.77 and a one year high of $79.39. The firm has a market cap of $92.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 34.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APH. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 price objective on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Fox Advisors raised Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.58.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

