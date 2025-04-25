GeoWealth Management LLC Has $95,000 Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 119.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.36.

NYSE BABA opened at $119.16 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $71.80 and a 12-month high of $148.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.78. The company has a market capitalization of $284.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.19 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.29%. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

