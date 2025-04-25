Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 30,487 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 775,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,487 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $48,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 54,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 40,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $56.85 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The stock has a market cap of $86.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.02 and a 200-day moving average of $62.08.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

