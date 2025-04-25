Nebula Research & Development LLC Invests $2.44 Million in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Duolingo

In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 2,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.28, for a total transaction of $1,160,891.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,400,100.16. This represents a 2.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.46, for a total transaction of $3,914,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,185.12. The trade was a 99.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,868 shares of company stock worth $35,574,300 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Duolingo from $410.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Duolingo from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $351.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.15.

Duolingo Price Performance

Shares of DUOL opened at $375.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 204.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.73. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.05 and a 12-month high of $441.77.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.19). Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $209.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.49 million. Analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

