McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Pingora Partners LLC

Pingora Partners LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Pingora Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $2,725,190,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $703,074,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,054,387 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,175,326,000 after buying an additional 794,536 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1,547.1% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 641,950 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $179,715,000 after buying an additional 602,976 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 43,591.6% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 590,711 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $171,241,000 after buying an additional 589,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $3,255,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,155,997.80. The trade was a 24.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.50, for a total value of $299,071.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,853,850. This trade represents a 7.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,136 shares of company stock worth $8,676,247. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCD opened at $316.13 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $326.32. The stock has a market cap of $225.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $307.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

Several research firms have commented on MCD. Barclays reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $347.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $360.00 to $353.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.74.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

