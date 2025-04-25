Three Seasons Wealth LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Three Seasons Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 238,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,075,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of Three Seasons Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,516,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,897,000 after acquiring an additional 23,971,471 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,694,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,436,000 after buying an additional 1,522,758 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,316,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,590,000 after buying an additional 838,189 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,130,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,143,000 after buying an additional 224,833 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,858,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,252,000 after buying an additional 103,192 shares during the period.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance
JPST stock opened at $50.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.50. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $50.75.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
