Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC

UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 55.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Three Seasons Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $2,514,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $508,000. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $606,000. Finally, Voyager Global Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Voyager Global Management LP now owns 110,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $98,045,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Macquarie raised their price target on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 price target (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,494.00 to $1,514.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,072.12.

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,096.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $954.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $901.03. The company has a market cap of $469.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.31, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $544.25 and a 12 month high of $1,101.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 102,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.74, for a total value of $100,259,088.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at $12,700,583. This trade represents a 88.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 2,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.00, for a total value of $2,609,586.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 273,855 shares of company stock valued at $267,474,816. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

