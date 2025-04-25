Nebula Research & Development LLC Acquires 6,692 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 165.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,692 shares during the quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $215.74 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $194.30 and a 52-week high of $313.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $234.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on FedEx from $295.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $331.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $1,499,050.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,686,161.85. This trade represents a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

