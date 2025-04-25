United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Holdings Raised by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 216,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,956 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $76,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $296.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $310.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.99. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.63. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $233.31 and a twelve month high of $417.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $735.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.74 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $357.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised United Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Therapeutics

Insider Activity

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.18, for a total value of $3,367,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,261,606.58. The trade was a 23.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 2,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total transaction of $797,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,424. This trade represents a 22.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,500 shares of company stock worth $28,179,150. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.