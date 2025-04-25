Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 39,779 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 39,779 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $147,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Onefund LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.95.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 94 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.11, for a total transaction of $53,684.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,019.30. The trade was a 3.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total transaction of $2,626,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,955,015. This trade represents a 27.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,754 shares of company stock worth $17,691,621. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 4.1 %

ISRG stock opened at $508.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $180.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $367.39 and a twelve month high of $616.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $513.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $532.19.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.