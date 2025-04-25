Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Holdings Boosted by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,028,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,747 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $116,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRT. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Vertiv by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $83.75 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $155.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.71. The company has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 65.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 8.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRT shares. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vertiv from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Vertiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

