Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Grows Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 833,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,033 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $205,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $222.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.33. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.39 and a twelve month high of $287.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $285.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.74.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

