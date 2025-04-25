Rothschild Capital Partners LLC Takes $292,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total transaction of $12,304,993.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,484,675.58. The trade was a 24.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Baird R W lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $437.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $462.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $460.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.6 %

Deere & Company stock opened at $463.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $515.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $468.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $445.75. The company has a market cap of $125.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.72%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.