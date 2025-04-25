Rothschild Capital Partners LLC Invests $302,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,710 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $90.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.10. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $118.63. The stock has a market cap of $162.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.75.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

