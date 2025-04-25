Topsail Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $2,584,490,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 948.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,794,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $899,044,000 after buying an additional 4,337,295 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,487,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,029,115,000 after buying an additional 2,237,035 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,893,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,230,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,665,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Mizuho set a $170.00 target price on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.67.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock opened at $162.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.09. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $220.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $147.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,379.07. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total transaction of $19,175,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at $80,872,804.41. The trade was a 19.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

