Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,808,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,868 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $86,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $12,843,000. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC now owns 973,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,573,000 after acquiring an additional 429,035 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,396,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,042,000 after purchasing an additional 950,218 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 546,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,137,000 after purchasing an additional 72,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burling Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,386,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $52.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $148.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.16.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

