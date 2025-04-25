Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $10,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $347,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 5,747 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 8,270 shares in the last quarter. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,403,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 102.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 171,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after buying an additional 86,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 6.9 %

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $107.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.58 and a 200-day moving average of $76.39. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $125.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 567.29, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PLTR. William Blair set a $84.00 target price on Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.71.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 6,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $587,004.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,617 shares in the company, valued at $15,993,370.71. This represents a 3.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 11,794 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $1,212,423.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,129 shares in the company, valued at $9,059,661.20. This represents a 11.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,989,975 shares of company stock worth $253,328,090. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

