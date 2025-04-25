Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 917,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,160 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $64,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $77.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $78.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.99.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

