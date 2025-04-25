iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 923,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,357 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $106,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,780,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,624,773,000 after purchasing an additional 643,669 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,162,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,092,649,000 after buying an additional 394,713 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,170,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,978,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,818 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,646,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,802,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,637,301,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $99.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.70.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.