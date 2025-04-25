Two Sigma Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Two Sigma Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 85.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,655 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 15,664 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,473 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,194,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Athena Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,321,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Salesforce by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,288,803 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $766,566,000 after buying an additional 243,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $264.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.44. The stock has a market cap of $253.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.00 and a 12-month high of $369.00.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 26.10%.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.94, for a total transaction of $2,089,882.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,705,195. The trade was a 11.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Miguel Milano sold 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $141,050.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,936.08. The trade was a 7.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,051 shares of company stock valued at $15,027,714. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Salesforce from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $415.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.37.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRM

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.