Evercore Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,057,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,484 shares during the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 4,800,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $355,344,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,702,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,845,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $797,287.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,526.69. This trade represents a 27.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $663,195.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,450.86. This represents a 16.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,853 shares of company stock valued at $5,163,062 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE EW opened at $75.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $58.93 and a twelve month high of $95.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.93 and a 200 day moving average of $71.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 72.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.25.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

