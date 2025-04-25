Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Shares Acquired by Westchester Capital Management LLC

Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 72.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,006,891 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 424,011 shares during the quarter. Heartland Financial USA comprises about 3.4% of Westchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.35% of Heartland Financial USA worth $61,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HTLF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,154,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,410,000 after buying an additional 46,937 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,601,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,191,000 after buying an additional 145,255 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter valued at $53,132,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 343,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 19,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC now owns 224,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,788,000 after acquiring an additional 13,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

HTLF opened at $64.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.98. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.25 and a fifty-two week high of $70.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

