Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Shares Purchased by North Reef Capital Management LP

North Reef Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,638,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,113 shares during the quarter. Flywire comprises 1.5% of North Reef Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. North Reef Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.32% of Flywire worth $33,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,087,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,238,000 after buying an additional 781,711 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Flywire by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,406,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,562 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Flywire by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,828,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,335,000 after purchasing an additional 28,944 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Flywire by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,741,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,888 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,966,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,543,000 after buying an additional 21,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flywire stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average of $16.66. Flywire Co. has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 58.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.85 million. Flywire had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 2.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FLYW. Raymond James downgraded shares of Flywire from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Flywire from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In other news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 5,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $55,671.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 247,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,414.88. This trade represents a 2.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen Howard acquired 8,889 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $97,245.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,623.80. This represents a 40.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

