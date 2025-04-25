General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target Raised to $279.00 at UBS Group

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $268.00 to $279.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on GD. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective (down previously from $345.00) on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Vertical Research lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $352.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair lowered General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.83.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on General Dynamics
General Dynamics Stock Up 2.4 %
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 17.10%. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.
General Dynamics Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.61%.
Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics
In other General Dynamics news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 27,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total transaction of $7,499,895.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,297,195.12. The trade was a 37.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura J. Schumacher sold 1,796 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total value of $459,201.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,224. This represents a 13.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 34,578.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,244,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,011 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,582,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $197,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,780,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,265,813,000 after buying an additional 706,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,734,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,774,381,000 after purchasing an additional 463,497 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About General Dynamics
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than General Dynamics
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 3 Stocks Presenting Generational Buying Opportunities
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Uncertainty for Defense Stocks Creates Opportunity for Investors
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Lowe’s Pro Segment Boost: $1.3B Deal May Fuel Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.