Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $439,000 Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. apricus wealth LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 20,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 7,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENB shares. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Enbridge stock opened at $46.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.27 and a 200-day moving average of $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $34.60 and a one year high of $46.42.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

