Voya Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of Vistra worth $69,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 616.0% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on VST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Vistra in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa America raised Vistra to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vistra in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other Vistra news, Director John William Pitesa purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $190,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,442.25. This represents a 76.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total transaction of $2,997,449.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,341,513.97. This represents a 32.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $124.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $199.84.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.2235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 12.62%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

