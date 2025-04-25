Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,453,354 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,969 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Starbucks worth $132,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,106,209 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,138,442,000 after acquiring an additional 784,432 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,924,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,011,796,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174,682 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,128,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,292,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,826,001 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,259,516,000 after buying an additional 548,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Starbucks by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,868,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,448,030,000 after buying an additional 718,880 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $83.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.81 and a 200 day moving average of $97.87. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $117.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $114.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.