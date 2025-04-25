Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 473,212 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 257.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 656,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 473,212 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $144,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $1,802,393,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,025,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,329,919,000 after buying an additional 2,777,657 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,721,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,525,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,440,424,000 after buying an additional 1,734,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 38.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,165,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $653,160,000 after acquiring an additional 876,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

TMUS opened at $262.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $260.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.62 and a 52 week high of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 36.40%.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,533. This represents a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup downgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.80.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

