Monolith Management Ltd Lowers Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Monolith Management Ltd reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 51.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 43,800 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 8.5% of Monolith Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Monolith Management Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $16,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,737,500. This represents a 12.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total transaction of $13,189,513.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,859,478.69. This trade represents a 10.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 374,228 shares of company stock worth $123,791,123. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Argus set a $410.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.46.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA opened at $259.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $834.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.36 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

