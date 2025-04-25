Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.6% of Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of XOM opened at $108.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.36. The stock has a market cap of $469.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

