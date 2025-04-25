Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 523 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $3,484,197,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,169,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 9,543,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $676,008,000 after buying an additional 3,172,405 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in NextEra Energy by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,910,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $567,093,000 after buying an additional 2,517,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,064,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $578,164,000 after buying an additional 2,499,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE NEE opened at $66.46 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $136.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.83.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.08.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. The trade was a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

