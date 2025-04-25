Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 282.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 166,920 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.08% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $8,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 315,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,929,000 after purchasing an additional 151,831 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 112,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 309,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,715,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 11,981 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

NYSE OHI opened at $37.82 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.26 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 38.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 172.90%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

